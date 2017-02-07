RTA releases findings from Public Square traffic study

RTA Public Square (Photo: WKYC)

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released findings from a study conducted on traffic through Public Square.

The city of Cleveland and RTA previously disputed the use of Superior Avenue through Public Square, and whether the road should be open to traffic. The city claims keeping Superior Avenue closed preserves the city's aesthetics and reduces a risk to crime.

On Tuesday, RTA released the findings of a study conducted by K&J Safety and Security Consulting Services. The study analyzed three separate scenarios, including opening Superior Avenue, keeping it closed, and adding traffic signals to certain intersections.

The study concluded that the closure of Superior Avenue adds an extra $805,300 in operating costs to RTA. But by improving 16 certain intersections recommended by the city, operating costs could be reduced by $223,000.

The summary issued by K&J Safety and Security Consulting Services noted that closing Superior Avenue has increased operational risks to the RTA, pedestrians and vehicles at 15 pedestrian crossings and five intersections around the perimeter. The summary also says closing Superior Avenue has created "choke points" along West Roadway to the intersection at Ontario Street.

The study was submitted to the RTA board Tuesday morning.

Read both documents issued by the RTA below:

