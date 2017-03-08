RTA restores west side Red Line train service

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland RTA has announced that rail service has now resumed along the Red Line between the Airport and Tower City.

Buses will continue to replace trains on the east side on the Red, Blue and Green Lines east of Tower City for the remainder of the evening (until about midnight).

Full rail service will be restored with the start of service Thursday morning (about 3 a.m.) on the Red, Blue and Green Lines, except for a previously scheduled fiber-optic cable project.

That project begins with the start of service Thursday until approximately noon. During that time, buses will replace Red Line trains between Cedar-University and Windermere. The 66R buses will pick up at all stations along that route and follow a schedule similar to the Red Line. However, customers should allow additional travel time, especially if making connections.

Regular Red Line service will operate between Cedar-University and Cleveland Hopkins Airport during that time.

Full Red Line service will be restored once the fiber-optic work is completed.

RTA apologizes for the inconvenience.

© 2017 WKYC-TV