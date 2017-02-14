RTA to ask FTA to extend deadline for repayment

RTA Public Square (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will soon be asking the Federal Transit Administration for more time to return grant money it received.

The money had been given with the understanding the agency could reopen Superior Avenue to buses at Public Square when the Square was overhauled last summer.

So far it continues to remain closed.

In December, the FTA ordered the RTA to return $12 million dollars by January. The RTA appealed and the date for repayment was reset to February 21st.

On Tuesday, the RTA confirmed it would be sending a letter to the FTA no later than Thursday requesting an extension.

Linda Krecic, a spokesperson for the agency, said “an important component of the letter is to describe what the city will accomplish during the extension toward the resolution of opening the Square.”

She did not know how long the FTA could be asked to wait.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson attended an RTA board meeting and once again expressed concern that reopening Superior could compromise safety and security.

Last month, the RTA commissioned a firm to study the Square. It concluded that keeping it open or closed would not make a meaningful difference in averting terrorism.

