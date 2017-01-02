Search for missing plane to continue Monday

(Photo: The Fleming Family/Mona Alexander, WFMJ)

CLVELAND - Search efforts for a missing plane last seen departing Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night will continue Monday at first light.

On Sunday, a bag believed to be linked to the plane washed ashore in Bratenahl.

John Fleming, his wife, their two sons and two neighbors were on board the plane after visiting Cleveland to attend the Cleveland Cavaliers' game Thursday. Their destination was The Ohio State University in Columbus. Fleming, a Dublin, Ohio resident, is the CEO to Superior Beverage Group. Their plane dropped from radar about two miles north of shore, over Lake Erie.

The bag found Sunday contained an identification card and other items, police say.