Settlement hearing scheduled in Tanisha Anderson case

Tanisha Anderson (Photo: Tanisha Anderson family)

The city of Cleveland and the estate of Tanisha Anderson have agreed to hold a settlement conference.

Anderson, 37, died while in police custody on Nov. 13, 2014, after struggling with Cleveland police officers who had been trying to get her into a squad car so they could take her for a psychiatric evaluation. She lost consciousness and later died at the Cleveland Clinic.

Attorneys for the estate of Anderson filed U.S. District Court claim alleging that Cleveland Police used excessive force, there was a denial of medical assistance, it was a wrongful death, and there was assault and battery and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The hearing is scheduled in U-S District Court on January 6th.