Shots fired at Cleveland Police in Tremont neighborhood causing traffic closures

CLEVELAND - Traffic has been closed in the area of West 25th Street, Columbus Road, and Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood due to shots fired at Cleveland Police officers.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Traffic closures in the area of W. 25/Columbus/Wiley/Bridge due to shots fired at officers. Officers on scene no injuries. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 6, 2017

Suspect possibly in area of train tracks. Not believed to be on street. Avoid area. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 6, 2017

Chopper is up searching for suspect. pic.twitter.com/ziPGvlK33v — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 6, 2017

Officers have apparently focused their search on the wooded area down the hill from the Cleveland APL on Willey Ave. A SWAT Team has been called to the scene.

