Shots fired at Cleveland Police in Tremont neighborhood causing traffic closures

CLEVELAND - Traffic has been closed in the area of West 25th Street, Columbus Road, and Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood due to shots fired at Cleveland Police officers.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Traffic closures in the area of W. 25/Columbus/Wiley/Bridge due to shots fired at officers. Officers on scene no injuries.— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 6, 2017
Suspect possibly in area of train tracks. Not believed to be on street. Avoid area.— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 6, 2017
Chopper is up searching for suspect. pic.twitter.com/ziPGvlK33v— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 6, 2017
Officers have apparently focused their search on the wooded area down the hill from the Cleveland APL on Willey Ave. A SWAT Team has been called to the scene.
We will have more on this breaking story as it develops.
