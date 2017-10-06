WKYC
Shots fired at Cleveland Police in Tremont neighborhood causing traffic closures

WKYC 6:28 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

CLEVELAND - Traffic has been closed in the area of West 25th Street, Columbus Road, and Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood due to shots fired at Cleveland Police officers. 

Officers have apparently focused their search on the wooded area down the hill from the Cleveland APL on Willey Ave. A SWAT Team has been called to the scene. 

We will have more on this breaking story as it develops. 

 

