CLEVELAND -- A man is dead following a house fire on Cleveland’s west side.

Authorities say the fire began shortly after 1 a.m. on West 98th Street.

The victim was found inside the home. Neither his age nor name have been released.

As firefighters battled the blaze, they had to deal with heavy snowfall, which the chief said was a factor in their response.

