Social media leaves condolences for fallen Cleveland officer

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was struck and killed by a motorist on Interstate 90 Monday morning.

Fahey, 39, was assigned to the Cleveland Police Department's first district after he was hired in July 2014.

Fahey's mother is a retired Olmsted Falls Police officer and his stepfather is a retired Cleveland Police officer. Fahey served in the U.S. Navy and previously worked at the Cleveland Clinic.

A family member told WKYC, “David was an amazing person, always helping others. Every career that he chose involved helping others. He was a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend. He made the world a better place. He loved everyone around him and made his mom proud.”

The suspect vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, fled the scene after striking Fahey, who was in the road on I-90 westbound setting up road flares for a pre-existing crash. The suspect car was found in Lorain at a residence on E. 31st Street where Israel Alvarez, 44, was arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide and felonious hit-skip.

People turned to social media to express condolences for Fahey's family and friends. See some of their messages below.

