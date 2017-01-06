Southwest Airlines adds flights to Cleveland

File (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Southwest Airlines has announced plans to increase services at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one day after the airline announced plans to eliminate services from Akron-Canton Airport.

The airline says it will add a twice daily service to Atlanta in June, as well as daily frequency to St. Louis.

Nonstop flights from Cleveland will include Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago Midway, Denver, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and St. Louis.