WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Southwest Airlines adds flights to Cleveland

WKYC 10:21 AM. EST January 06, 2017

CLEVELAND - Southwest Airlines has announced plans to increase services at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one day after the airline announced plans to eliminate services from Akron-Canton Airport.

The airline says it will add a twice daily service to Atlanta in June, as well as daily frequency to St. Louis.

Nonstop flights from Cleveland will include Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago Midway, Denver, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and St. Louis.

WKYC

Southwest Airlines to end service at Akron-Canton Airport

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories