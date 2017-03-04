Special Wish's Dairian Kelly was 'Cleveland Auto Show Ambassador'

Dairian Kelly (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - It was a doubly special day for one little boy today.

Dairian Kelly turned 6 years old on Saturday and the Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter made it an extra-special day for him.

According to the foundation, Dairian has been battling life-threatening heart disease since he was three months old, when he had his first open heart surgery and had a pacemaker placed as well.

Another surgery followed at 3 but during that surgery he had a stroke and lost a portion of the function of the left sided of his body which thankfully he regained most of his function, but he does have a permanent limp.

He had his third surgery last year and, since he was 2, he has loved cars.

Today the foundation arranged for him to be the "Auto Show Ambassador" for the day, where he officially opened the show with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and he and his family were the first ones through the gates.

