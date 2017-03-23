Speed limit sign controversy causes confusion in Cleveland

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - There are signs up and down Franklin Boulevard, but it’s tough to find any speed limit signs.

The story begins after a photo posted on Facebook showed someone, who appears to be dressed as a city worker, replacing 35 mph speed limit signs with 25 mph signs along the roadway.

“It’s a whacky world we’re living in when people are doing stuff like that,” said Mike Samson who was taking a friend’s dog on a walk along Franklin Blvd. late Thursday afternoon.

City officials say they’re not sure who the person is in the photo. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no visible 25 mph signs along the street.

Comments below the Facebook post, which appeared to show the signs being replaced, included some who were happy about what they thought was a legitimate change, one person saying “Glad it is 25 ....this cyclist says thumbs up.”

The city of Cleveland released the following statement about the speed limit in the area:

“The City of Cleveland is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors. As a result of community concerns about the speed limit on Franklin Boulevard in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, the City plans to support residents and City Council as they seek to change the speed limit.

The speed limit on Franklin Boulevard, as a matter of state law, is set at 35 miles per hour. Municipalities do not have the authority to change speed limits.

Residents of the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood have expressed concern over the existing speed limit. The City of Cleveland will work with residents and City Council to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Franklin Boulevard.

The City will collaborate with the residents and City Council as they petition the State of Ohio to change the speed limit. In the meantime, in accordance with State of Ohio law, the speed limit will remain 35 miles per hour on Franklin Boulevard.”

In the meantime, city officials may have to move forward with replacing the signs with the original speed limit, which could come with a price tag.

“I would imagine [the person who replaced the signs}] probably has the old signs,” said Samson. “Hopefully they’ll just find those and put those back up.”

