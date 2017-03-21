Spirits Restaurant and Bar cited for providing alcohol to a minor

Spirits on W. 6th (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - A downtown Cleveland bar where a woman fell of a balcony has been cited for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety citation for Spirits Restaurant and Bar comes after a 20-year-old fell from an inside balcony at the establishment last Friday.

The notice was issued to Warehouse Entertainment Group at 1276 West Sixth Street on March 17.

As WKYC previously reported, a Cleveland codified ordinances violations notice was also taped to the locked front door of the business earlier this week.

That notice, dated March 17 from the Cleveland Fire Department, cites multiple violations, including illegal use of the 2nd floor; non-compliant railings deemed unsafe; exit is obstructed; fire extinguishers out of date as of July 2015; and the sprinkler system not maintained and out of date as of July 2015.

The woman was left in critical condition after the fall.

