Standoff over at west side apartments, man shot himself, condition unknown

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Police are clearing the scene at an apartment building at West Boulevard and Detroit Avenue after a standoff where the shooter shot himself. His condition is not known.

It was a SWAT situation through the afternoon after a woman was reportedly shot by her boyfriend.

Residents of the building said they were asked to evacuate for their safety. Police reportedly knocked on doors inside the apartment building, telling residents to "get out now" due to an "active shooter."

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and found a woman being treated by EMS for a gunshot wound in the front yard of the building. The woman said she was shot in the stomach by her boyfriend. She was taken to a local hospital.

Cleveland Police gave an update on her condition just before 5 p.m. and said she was in surgery.

When officers first went inside and knocked on the door of the fourth-floor apartment, shots were fired through the door. No officers were hit.

A SWAT team was seen entering the building around 3 p.m. and has been attempting to safely bring the man out of the apartment.

