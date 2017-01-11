Stephen Halton murder still unsolved 3 years later

(Photo: Dawn Kendrick/Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Whoever gunned down Cleveland Clinic employee Stephen Halton when he was on his way into work three years ago, is still out there.

His family has been relentless in being his voice, getting the word out, to find his killer.

Three years later on a dreaded anniversary, their story is as much about frustration with Cleveland Police as it is about their ongoing pleas for justice.

Halton was answering the call to help save a life, when someone who is still out there took his.

The 30-year-old anesthesia tech was called in to assist in a liver transplant surgery around 4:00 a.m. on January 11, 2014.

He was shot and killed at the RTA stop near Lakeshore and Grovewood.

"The pain we feel daily, anniversaries, birthdays. Nothing compares to this pain. This pain is to the gut! It makes your soul hurt," said Sheila Halton, mother of Stephen.

She stood with Stephen’s father, wife, sister, daughter and son...just a stone’s throw from where Halton died, under a street sign that now bears Stephen’s name.

His murder, still unsolved.

“Each year, strive to be the strong one. This year, for whatever reason, it’s really hard,” said Tanesha Moss, Stephen Halton’s sister.

Halton’s father, Bishop Stephen Halton says, "We do not want this case to go cold. We know nothing more today than the day it happened. I'm hoping even one of the detectives is listening now and will understand how important this is. Because the killer is still out there and he feels like he can get away with it."

Halton's case is one of more than 350 homicides in Cleveland in the last 3 years.

Sheila Halton isn't holding back frustration now for the lack of progress from Cleveland Police.

"If you don't have enough police, enough homicide detectives, get some more. Because if you were on the other side of this microphone and you were in our shoes you would want some answers."

Before he was a 30-year-old murder victim, a homicide statistic in the City of Cleveland, Stephen Halton was also a father to now 8-year-old Skyler and Sarina, who just turned 6.

“He took good care of me,” said Sarina .

Skyler concurs when he says “He was a great dad."

Their mother, and Stephen’s wife, Sahreese Halton told WKYC Channel 3 News, “His legacy still lives in his kids. Somebody knows something! It’s just so heart wrenching that we sit here three years later and my kids have no answers. It’s justice for not just my husband, but for them too as well.”

Stephen Halton, they said was the kind of man the world could use MORE of. He had more than 10,000 twitter followers and shard daily words of spiritual encouragement.

His family, also rooted in faith, has started a foundation to support other families living without loved ones who have been murdered.

Walking the walk when they say, "Only God can turn pain into purpose.”

Police confirmed Wednesday there are no leads and remind you that your call to Crime Stoppers is anonymous.

You can call 216-252-7462 or submit your tip online.

There is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the killer.

There will be another vigil for Stephen Halton on Sunday, January 15, at his father’s church, Bethlehem Temple of Praise Church located at 2607 Archwood Avenue in Cleveland.

