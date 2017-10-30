Steps to stardom: What's behind YouTube success

With social media taking over there seems to be a lot of talk about how to establish a following and keeping viewers happy.

Jasmine Monroe dug deep to find the top YouTube influencers that got their start right here in our backyard.

The Buckeye state has no shortage of celebrities. From famous musicians, to all-time great athletes, and even News Directors.

So with no shortage of famous people, some have wondered, "Who is the most locally famous YouTuber?"

We found out that there were more than one and the following they have is in the millions.

Logan Paul, Jake Paul and Alyssa Violet reign supreme as the top rated YouTubers pulling in over 28 million subscribers combined.

And the added bonus is that they’re all from the Cleveland area.

From music videos to silly pranks the YouTube sensations have truly built their brand from the ground up; honing into their craft one click at a time.

These trend setters have found the key to engaging viewership, all while being themselves.

Something that YouTuber Cole Hersch (@COLESTWITT3R) and Brandon Zingale (@BRANDONVINE) believe are major keys to success.

Tips:

Step 1: Create an account.

Step 2: Try not to curse- YouTube will flag your channel.

Step 3: Be yourself.

© 2017 WKYC-TV