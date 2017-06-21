WKYC
Sterle's Country House to close as restaurant; will re-brand as catering venue

WKYC 10:53 AM. EDT June 21, 2017

CLEVELAND - Sterle's Country House has announced plans to re-brand to something a little different.

Though the place isn't going away completely, it will be ending its service as a restaurant spot. 

Now, the restaurant plans to shift to a full-time catering and event venue.

The E. 55th Street location has been a popular Cleveland spot since 1954. A date for the restaurant's shift to caterer has not been given.

