CLEVELAND - Sterle's Country House has announced plans to re-brand to something a little different.
Though the place isn't going away completely, it will be ending its service as a restaurant spot.
Now, the restaurant plans to shift to a full-time catering and event venue.
The E. 55th Street location has been a popular Cleveland spot since 1954. A date for the restaurant's shift to caterer has not been given.
