CLEVELAND - Sterle's Country House has announced plans to re-brand to something a little different.

Though the place isn't going away completely, it will be ending its service as a restaurant spot.

Now, the restaurant plans to shift to a full-time catering and event venue.

The E. 55th Street location has been a popular Cleveland spot since 1954. A date for the restaurant's shift to caterer has not been given.

