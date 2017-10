(Photo: artolympic, Custom)

The unmarked police vehicle that was stolen in Cleveland Friday night has been recovered.

The suspect seized the vehicle, a 4th District Ford Taurus, near E. 116 Street and Miles Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m.

After searching for the Taurus, the vehicle was recovered. The suspect, however, fled. No arrests have been made at this time.

