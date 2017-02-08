Stray dog has surgery after eating 94 pieces of plastic

CLEVELAND - A local veterinarian removed 94 pieces of plastic from a dog's stomach after it was found tied to a pole in Cleveland.

A police officer found "Joey" tied to a pole and he was given to Muttley Crue Animal Rescue, who took him to Greystone Animal Hospital.

Joey underwent surgery and veterinarians found 94 pieces of plastic in his stomach.

The plastic was removed, but Joey, an older dog, was very sick when he was found. He's now recovering with a foster family.

