Stretch of I-90 to be renamed after fallen officers

CLEVELAND - Law enforcement officers in Northeast Ohio are coming together to honor two of their own.

A portion of I-90 will be renamed in honor of both Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez and Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey Jr. Both men died within months of each other on the same stretch of freeway after being struck by cars.

Following remarks by State Reps. Dan Ramos and Tom Patton, the families of both fallen officers will participate in a dedication ceremony. They will be escorted by OSHP Superintendent Col. Paul A. Pride and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams.

The ceremony is expected to start around 11 A.M.

