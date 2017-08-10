Supreme Court orders City of Cleveland to review petitions against Q renovations

Cleveland City Hall. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

Plans to renovate Quicken Loans Arena may be put on hold.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the City of Cleveland must accept and review more than 20,000 signatures.

The signatures were collected earlier this year by The Greater Cleveland Congregations organization along with several other groups.

The groups asked if tax dollars should be used to fund Renovations for the Q.

The controversy continued when the group attempted to delivery the signatures to City Hall and were refused.

The city cited prohibitions in the U.S. Constitution against interference with a lawful contract.

The courts ruled in a four to 3 vote to require the signatures to be verified.

This could possibly allow for voter approval.

The congregations released a statement saying they are pleased by the ruling.

"Greater Cleveland Congregations is pleased by the ruling of the Ohio Supreme Court to protect the fundamental right of referendum for not only 20,000 Clevelanders, but all Ohioans. GCC maintains its position that a substantive Community Benefits Agreement which recognizes the significant public dollars committed to this deal is in the best interest of all parties, most importantly, the people of the City of Cleveland. We remain open and invite our elected, civic and business leaders to the table to begin this conversation."

Mayor Frank Jackson also responded to the ruling stating, “The Supreme Court of Ohio was asked to decide between two competing legal arguments. I respect the process and accept the outcome. I appreciate the Court’s thoughtful consideration of this case."

The The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus released the following statement:

"The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus is very pleased that the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of allowing the democratic process to play itself out in the Quicken Loans Arena Renovations Referendum issue. We are hopeful that the City of Cleveland accepts the Ohio Supreme Court's decision and does not attempt another made up out of the blue legal stunt designed to impede or delay the verification of the the 20,000 signatures submitted last spring. CCPC is extremely confident that once the signature verification process is completed by the County Board of Elections that the $88 million use of Cleveland taxpayer dollars to finance the Q Renovations will be decided where it should be decided - by a vote of Cleveland taxpayers this November."

The full Supreme Court ruling can be read below:

