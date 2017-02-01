Suspect back in court week after Cleveland officer David Fahey's death

CLEVELAND -- The man charged in the death of Cleveland police officer David Fahey is due back in court Wednesday morning.

44-year-old Israel Alvarez is slated for his second courtroom appearance at 10 a.m.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and hit-skip.

Officer Fahey was struck and killed by a Toyota Camry while assisting at the scene of a crash on I-90 West at Warren Road.

Alvarez was allegedly behind the wheel of that vehicle.

Officer Fahey laid to rest last Saturday.

