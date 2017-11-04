Suspect escapes Cleveland police custody; search underway

(Photo: Cleveland Division of Police)

Cleveland police are asking for help finding a man who escaped from custody Saturday.

Authorities say Antwoine Thomas was arrested for possessing a stolen car last Wednesday and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. However, he escaped around noon today.

Thomas was last seen without a shirt and wearing black jogging pants with white stripes down the sides. Officials say he has "an extensive criminal history including crimes of violence," and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

