Suspect taken into custody after shooting at Cleveland Police officers

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have taken a man into custody after he fired shots at officers in the city's near west side on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a female motorist being threatened by a man with a gun in a vehicle near the intersection of Abbey Avenue and Columbus Road. The man exited the vehicle and started running once he saw police. He opened fire on officers and Cleveland Police say that the 'preliminary information' indicates that at least one officer fired back.

No officers were injured in the chase.

The suspect fled into the wooded area near the train tracks at Willey Avenue/Columbus Road/Abbey Avenue.

Using helicopter, K-9, and drone, Cleveland Police established a perimeter and eventually trapped the man. He was not injured when he was apprehended.

