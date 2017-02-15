Suspected Cleveland bank robber wanted: Man armed & dangerous

(Photo: Cleveland FBI)

CLEVELAND -- Reward money is being offered to anybody who may help authorities find a bank robber.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Mark Anthony Lloyd.

He’s wanted for a pair of armed bank robberies that happened two weeks apart at separate locations on W. 25th Street. The first was at the Ohio Savings Bank on Jan. 30, while the other was at PNC on Feb. 13.

Lloyd is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Lloyd was last seen in the W. 25th Street area.

He’s described as 5’9” tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Tips, which can remain anonymous, should be called to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers.

