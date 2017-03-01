Suspects identified in Cleveland SWAT standoff

CLEVELAND -- Police have identified two 20-year-old men who were allegedly involved in Tuesday morning's SWAT standoff, which lasted several hours.

Antonio Powell and Dannel Hicks are both being investigated on charges of felonious assault and assault on a peace officer.

They each sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the standoff, and are currently being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Two other people named in the case -- both 21 years old -- are under investigation for weapons violations. Neither of them were hurt during the incident.

The standoff took place on E. 23rd Street between St. Clair and Hamilton.

A 45-year-old officer suffered a graze gunshot wound to the leg when gunfire was exchanged. He was treated and released.

