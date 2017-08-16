WKYC
SUV slams into historic Cleveland Rockefeller building

Aug. 17, 2017: Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Rockefeller Building in downtown Cleveland at the corner of West Superior and West 6th.

CLEVELAND -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Rockefeller Building in downtown Cleveland at the corner of West Superior and West 6th.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Rockefeller Building is a historic high-rise. It was built in 1905 and named for Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefller.

No additional details were immediately available.

