SWAT called to South Collinwood for homicide suspect WKYC 2:01 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

CLEVELAND - SWAT officers have been called to the South Collinwood area for a homicide suspect who is held up inside a home.The suspect is inside a home at the 15600 block of Kipling Avenue.Stay with WKYC.com for updates.
