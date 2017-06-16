WKYC
SWAT called to South Collinwood for homicide suspect

WKYC 2:01 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

CLEVELAND - SWAT officers have been called to the South Collinwood area for a homicide suspect who is held up inside a home.

The suspect is inside a home at the 15600 block of Kipling Avenue.

