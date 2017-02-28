Shots fired in SWAT standoff in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Police are asking the public to avoid the area of E. 23rd Street between St. Clair and Hamilton because of a SWAT standoff.

The situation began early Tuesday morning, and remains active.

Cleveland police say shots have been fired at the scene where two armed men are refusing to exit a vehicle.

A WKYC cameraman reported seeing a SWAT vehicle ramming the suspects’ car.

It’s unclear what led to the standoff.

A portion of E. 23rd St is closed on Cleveland's east side. Use E. 20th St as a detour option. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/ZO2RmGPacb — Danielle Wiggins (@DaniWKYC) February 28, 2017

