Shots fired in SWAT standoff in Cleveland

WKYC 6:23 AM. EST February 28, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Police are asking the public to avoid the area of E. 23rd Street between St. Clair and Hamilton because of a SWAT standoff.

The situation began early Tuesday morning, and remains active.

Cleveland police say shots have been fired at the scene where two armed men are refusing to exit a vehicle.

A WKYC cameraman reported seeing a SWAT vehicle ramming the suspects’ car.

It’s unclear what led to the standoff.

