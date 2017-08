(Photo: WKYC)

Cleveland SWAT teams took a man into custody without incident Saturday morning on the 700 block of Eddy Road.

Police say the man allegedly assaulted a woman inside the residence and then threw her out. He was apparently holed up inside the home with a child. The incident occurred around 10 a.m.

It is unknown at this time what charges the man may face.

