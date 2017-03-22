SWAT team ends standoff in Cleveland after suspect sets fire to house

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland SWAT was called to help end a standoff at a home on 10720 Parkhurst on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police officials, a man barricaded himself into the house with a hammer and was tearing the place up. The suspect proceeded to set the 2nd floor of the house on file and exited out through a window, where he was caught by SWAT members.

Cleveland Fire Department crews are now trying to put the fire out. One of the firefighters has suffered lacerations to the hand and has been taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

