Taco Bell Cantina set to open in downtown Cleveland by April

Taco Bell Cantina restaurant.

CLEVELAND - The wait for downtown Cleveland's upscale Taco Bell may soon be over.

Restaurant officials tell WKYC the chain's 'Cantina' outpost near Public Square should be open by April.

This type of concept from the fast food giant features an expanded menu and alcohol.

"We are very excited about investing in downtown Cleveland and look forward to opening this restaurant," officials said.

The restaurant was set to open in late 2016 , but construction was delayed.





