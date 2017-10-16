Tamir Rice's mother wants Cleveland mayoral candidate Zack Reed to reject police union endorsement

Oct. 16, 2017: The mother of Tamir Rice, who was killed by Cleveland police in 2014, is speaking out about the city's mayoral race. She wants Councilman Zack Reed to reject his endorsement from the Cleveland police union.

WKYC 12:02 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories