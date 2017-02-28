Tamir Rice's mother: Dispatcher should be fired

(Photo: YouTube)

Tonight, the mother of Tamir Rice is responding after the dispatcher who took the initial call from a citizen ahead of her son’s death faces discipline.

“She’s only going to get 10 days for messing up a 911 call that caused my son’s death.” Samaria Rice told WKYC’s Hilary Golston Tuesday evening. “She should be fired.”

Constance Hollinger faced a hearing, after a review committee found she did not relay all pertinent information before the teen was shot to death by a Cleveland Police Officer.

Two vital pieces of information never reached police after Hollinger took the call, including details like Rice might be a “juvenile” and the weapon he held might be “fake.”

The 911 caller can be heard telling the dispatcher “It’s probably fake… but you know what… it’s scaring the sh** out of me.”

The citizen also says, “probably a juvenile you know.”

None of that information ever reached police November 22, 2014, when Rice was fatally shot by Timothy Loehmann.

Frank Garmback was driving the patrol car.

A city review concluded Garmback did not employ proper tactics when he operated the zone car so close to the gazebo outside the Cudell Recreation Center and didn’t call back to dispatch to let them know he and Loehmann had arrived.

Loehmann faces six internal charges, but they all have to do with lies about his work history.

There’s no mention of Rice’s death.

Rice also believes both Garmback and Loehmann should no longer have jobs with the department, citing in part previous revelations about Loehmann’s “unstable” emotional state.

At a previous job with the Independence Police Department his superiors found him to be “emotionally (sic) immature” and had an “inability to emotionally function,” among other things.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President, Steve Loomis, maintains Garmback and Loehmann did nothing wrong that day and concludes Hollinger shouldn’t be punished either writing, "Connie Hollinger is a very good dispatcher with years of dedicated service to the citizens of Cleveland. She responded within her training, policy guidelines and experience during this tragic event. Any assertion to the contrary is disingenuous, media driven and politically motivated."

Samaria says she was notified about the most recent hearing from a media source, she and her attorney have publicly criticized the city of Cleveland for their lack of communication about the case in the past.

The family says they were left scrambling in late January when a notification about administrative charges being filed against Cleveland Police officers was issued from the city late one Friday evening.

“I don’t understand why the city of Cleveland is not informing me about what’s going on in this process. This is mentally draining.”

Golston reached out to a city spokesman for comment. A response was not given by news time.

