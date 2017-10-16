Tamir Rice's mother speaks out against Cleveland mayoral candidate Zack Reed

Samaria Rice (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND -- The mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice is taking a stance in the Cleveland mayoral race and her thoughts on candidate Zack Reed.

Samaria Rice will be joined by attorney Subodh Chandra for an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss Reed’s “unabashed embrace of the endorsement of the Cleveland Police Patrolemn’s Association and its president, Steve Loomis.”

We will stream live coverage of the news conference inside this story (app users WATCH HERE).

Next month marks three years since Tamir was killed by Cleveland police outside the Cudell Rec Center where Tamir had been pointing a gun around.

That weapon turned out to be an airsoft gun with the orange tip removed.

"I have had a positive relationship with both Councilman Reed and Mayor Jackson since my days as Cleveland's law director, and have been quietly neutral during this mayor's race," Chandra said in a statement issued to the media. "But there are some political moments so dubious, revealing, and consequential that fundamental truths need to be told. Those moments strip bare who a person is. Reed's embrace of the police union's and Loomis's endorsement after Tamir's death, ignoring the union's bitter opposition to civil-rights enforcement and police reform, is just such a moment. The public needs to fully grasp the significance of Reed's conduct."

Chandra and Rice will also issue a “specific demand” to Reed during the news conference, according to the press release.

Reed is squaring off against Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson for the city’s top political seat in the upcoming general election on Nov. 7.

