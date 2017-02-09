(Photo: Richard Levine, © Richard B. Levine All Rights Reserved)

BEACHWOOD, OHIO - The Container Store is coming to Cleveland, according to the brand's website.

The store will be located at La Place on Richmond Road near Cedar Road. According to the site, the grand opening is scheduled for June 10, 2017.

The Container Store offers storage and organization solutions for your home, office and other spaces. From makeup organizers to closet boxes and file cabinets, the store encompasses the reduction of clutter.

