The Q deal may be back on; Dan Gilbert pledges to stay

There was a major development Thursday in the plan to renovate The Q.

It came as Greater Cleveland Congregations, or GCC, withdrew their request for a referendum that would have allowed voters to weigh in.

The Ohio Supreme Court was in a position to grant it.

Earlier this week, Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert threatened to pull out of Cleveland in apparent frustration.

But on Thursday he tweeted, “Let’s put any silly rumors to rest: I will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland. Period. And that’s unconditional.”

It is unclear whether he knew of the GCC’s decision before sending the tweet, as excitement quickly grew.

The Cleveland Clergy Coalition, which stood against what the GCC actions, was among the first to weigh in.

“We want to put them young men to work. That’s why we believe in this deal because we believe it is good for our community,” Reverend Aaron Phillips of Sure House Ministries said.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Mayor Frank Jackson also said they were pleased.

The Cavs’ Len Komorski said “We are encouraged by this new development related to the private-public partnership plan to transform The Q for the long term. We are reviewing the impact of this change and discussing it further with the County, the City, and others.”

It is still not clear what prompted the GCC decision. They had stated all along that more funds should go into underserved neighborhoods and not a public arena.

