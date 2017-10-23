Thirsty Dog Brewing Company ready to opens Flats location Wednesday

Photo courtesy of Flats East Bank

CLEVELAND - Cleveland has waited patiently and come Wednesday, the city will have another place to crack open a cold one.

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company is set to open its Cleveland Flats location this Wednesday. The brewpub sits on the East Bank of the Flats in the former Crop Rocks space on Old River Road.

Thirsty Dog will house a 10-barrel system with special new beers brewed on site, as well as 42 beers on tap. The menu will include burgers, kielbasa, pierogies and poutine style plates.

The site also has an outdoor patio with views of the Cuyahoga River and an interior dining room to accommodate 200 people.

Thirsty Dog originated in Akron and has become an area favorite with staple brews such as the 12 Dogs of Christmas and Raspberry ales.

