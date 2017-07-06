This beautiful house in Tremont is now for sale

(Photo: John Corral, Facebook, Thom Sivo)

CLEVELAND - Have you ever wanted to buy a Queen Anne Victorian-style home? Well today is your lucky day!

This house, being called "The Painted Lady," is now on the market.

Located at 3206 W. 14th St. in Tremont, the home, as its realtor puts it, "is a time capsule from a bygone era."

In addition to its stunning look, the house features seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and even an updated kitchen.

In addition, you'll find a beautiful garden and patio outside.

Potential buyers are asked to contact John Corral of Howard Hanna at 216-644-1357. More information on the home, as well as more pictures, can be found on John's Facebook page.

