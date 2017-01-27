Thousands pay respects for fallen CPD officer

NORTH OLMSTED - The wake was held today at the Chambers Funeral Home in North Olmsted for fallen Cleveland Police Officer Dave Fahey.

It began at 1 o’clock and continued through 8 p.m.

Officers from as far as New York could be seen in the steady stream of people paying their respects.

“It doesn’t get any sadder than this,” said Stephen Anthony, Cleveland FBI. “You could just see by the family in there how close they were.”

Alexa Langley said her father serves in Precinct 1, where Officer Fahey was stationed, and that his death hit close to home.

“He was a very popular person,” she said. “It reminds me that I need to tell my dad ‘I love him’ every time he leaves the house, no matter what.”

Lt. Jeff Shelton of the Wellington Police Department described the day as “sorrowful.”

“He was a rookie, only had 3 years on,” he said. “That takes a lot of wind out of your sails when you get somebody through the school and they come in and lose their life like they did.”

The lieutenant also felt for the Fahey family, which includes a number of first responders.

“They have to face this, every day when they go back to work,” he added.

As people stood in the snow, some said they hoped the public learned a lesson and will pay much closer attention the next they see police controlling traffic.

Officer Fahey had been setting up flares along Interstate 90 when he was struck.

“They put their lives on the line as soon as they walk out the door,” Bay Village Police Sergeant Sam Ursetti said. “We’re out there to help people and just try to keep people safe, that’s all.”

