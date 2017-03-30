Three charged in Cleveland drive-by shooting that injured two children

CLEVELAND - Three people are facing charges for the drive-by shooting that wounded two young children on Dudley Avenue in October, 2016.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says his office is charging 18-year-old Jeron High and two other juveniles with Attempted Murder and Felonious Assault, as well as Participating in a Criminal Gang, Improperly Discharging Into Habitation, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

The three could face up to 132 years in prison each if they are convicted on all counts.

On October 4, 2016, the trio attempted to shoot rival gang members on Dudley Avenue, but instead struck a three-year-old in the head, and a nine-year-old in the back.

The Prosecutor's Office is trying to bind over the two juveniles charged to be tried in Common Please Court along with High.

“The recent crimes committed by teenagers in the City of Cleveland is staggering,” said O’Malley in a statement. “We are pressing multiple, serious charges against these juveniles as well as the 18-year-old adult.”

