Three suspects shot after attempting to break into Cleveland home

Three female suspects were shot Wednesday evening when they allegedly attempted to break into a home on Cleveland's east side.

Officers were called to the 11000 block of Harvey Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found a woman in the front yard with a gunshot wound to her stomach. According to police, the three women (along with another unknown suspect) came to the home armed with weapons and attempted to enter. Shots were then fired by both the suspects as well as two victims inside, resulting in the three suspects being shot.

The three women—Shanika, Tabitha, and Victoria Jackson—were all treated at the scene and later arrested. Authorities say all three are related and that Shanika Jackson is also the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims in the home.

No information is known about the fourth suspect (who remains at-large) at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

© 2017 WKYC-TV