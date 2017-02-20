Three teens shot on Cleveland's East Side

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have confirmed that three teenagers have been shot near the corner of East 105th Street and Ostend Avenue on Monday evening.

Two 14-year-old females have been taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, while a 17-year-old male has been transported to University Hospital.

Ostend Avenue has been closed westbound from East 105th Street as officers investigate the scene.

