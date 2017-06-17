Three-year-old dies after being hit by car on Loop Drive

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car Saturday night on Cleveland's Loop Drive.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9:30 P.M. Early reports indicate the child may have ran into the street.

She was rushed to Metro Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police added the driver did not leave the scene of the accident.

