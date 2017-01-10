TIMELINE | Plane disappears over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - On Dec. 29, a small aircraft went missing over Lake Erie after departing from Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport.

The Cessna 525 Citation plane was flown by John Fleming of Dublin, Ohio. Fleming's wife, Sue, their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and the family's neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on board the plane. The group was in Cleveland to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game and was planning to fly in to The Ohio State University.

Search crews have been looking for the plane's wreckage as several pieces of debris have been recovered. The plane's black box, a portion of its tail, part of the fuselage and seats with possible human remains were among the recovered debris.

Take a look at the interactive timeline chronicling the plane's disappearance and recovery below (MOBILE USERS: Click here to view):