WKYC
Close

Tracking suspect's steps in days after Alianna DeFreeze murder

Arrest Made In Alianna Defreeze's Murder - Tiffany Tarpley

WKYC 7:03 AM. EST February 03, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

44-year-old Christopher Whitaker was taken into custody Thursday in Mayfield Heights -- one week after Alianna went missing.

But the investigation is far from over...

Authorities are asking for the public's help in tracing Whitaker's steps throughout this last week. Anybody who knows where Whitaker spent these last few days is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464.

Whitaker has not yet formally been charged in the case.

Alianna's body was found Sunday in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue. She had last been seen on Jan. 26 boarding an RTA bus for school around 6:30 a.m.

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

Defreeze Family: Hopeful but no closure until conviction in Alianna's case

WKYC

New scrutiny over what went wrong in Defreeze case

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories