Tracking suspect's steps in days after Alianna DeFreeze murder

Christopher Whitaker - Registered Sex Offender (Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND -- Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

44-year-old Christopher Whitaker was taken into custody Thursday in Mayfield Heights -- one week after Alianna went missing.

But the investigation is far from over...

Authorities are asking for the public's help in tracing Whitaker's steps throughout this last week. Anybody who knows where Whitaker spent these last few days is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464.

Whitaker has not yet formally been charged in the case.

Alianna's body was found Sunday in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue. She had last been seen on Jan. 26 boarding an RTA bus for school around 6:30 a.m.

