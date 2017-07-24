Trial begins for man charged in death of trooper on I-90

Joshua J. Gaspar (Photo: CPD)

CLEVELAND - The trial for Joshua Gaspar, the man accused of striking and killing an Ohio State trooper on Interstate 90 last September, is scheduled to begin Monday.

Jury selection is expected to begin around 9:30 a.m. WKYC plans to stream live from the court around that time. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

Gaspar, 37, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after striking and killing Ohio State Trooper Kenneth Velez on I-90 near McKinley Avenue in September 2016.

Gaspar was originally accused of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, but a doctor who examined him the following day told WKYC that Gaspar tested negative for all drugs of abuse. He had taken prescription methadone earlier that day.

A portion of I-90 was recently renamed in Velez's honor.

RELATED | Exclusive: Doctor says driver drug free in trooper's death

Football tribute for trooper killed on I-90

Stretch of I-90 renamed after fallen officers

© 2017 WKYC-TV