Truck carrying blood donations crashes on I-77 North

Oct. 24, 2017: A crash near downtown Cleveland closed part of I-77 North overnight. It happened where I-77 meets I-90 East. A truck rented by the American Red Cross, which was transporting blood donations, rolled over.

WKYC 5:52 AM. EDT October 24, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A crash near downtown Cleveland closed part of I-77 North overnight.

It happened where I-77 meets I-90 East.

A truck rented by the American Red Cross, which was transporting blood donations, rolled over.

A firetruck responding to the scene was also rear-ended.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The highway has since reopened.

 

