Truck carrying blood donations crashes on I-77 North

CLEVELAND -- A crash near downtown Cleveland closed part of I-77 North overnight.
It happened where I-77 meets I-90 East.
A truck rented by the American Red Cross, which was transporting blood donations, rolled over.
A firetruck responding to the scene was also rear-ended.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
The highway has since reopened.
Crash on I-77 involving a Red Cross truck transporting blood. While fire crews were blocking lanes, car rear ended fire truck. wkyc. com pic.twitter.com/u5IYysPLkb— Dovernightguy (@Dovernightguy) October 24, 2017
