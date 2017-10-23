Truck carrying blood donations crashes on I-77 North

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A crash near downtown Cleveland closed part of I-77 North overnight.

It happened where I-77 meets I-90 East.

A truck rented by the American Red Cross, which was transporting blood donations, rolled over.

A firetruck responding to the scene was also rear-ended.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The highway has since reopened.

Crash on I-77 involving a Red Cross truck transporting blood. While fire crews were blocking lanes, car rear ended fire truck. wkyc. com pic.twitter.com/u5IYysPLkb — Dovernightguy (@Dovernightguy) October 24, 2017

