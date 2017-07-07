TSA finds gun clip at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND - Travel came to halt at Cleveland Hopkins Airport this morning after a person brought a gun clip to security.

As Andrew Horansky explains in the video above and on Channel 3 News at 6 p.m., TSA officials say they are seeing a rise in passengers with contraband items.

#HappeningNow Gun clip, anmo among items seized by @AskTSA today at @GoingPlacesCLE - will have more on this story on @wkyc @ 6 pic.twitter.com/col9yhcYjC — Andrew Horansky (@WKYCAndrewH) July 7, 2017

From hedge clippers to a blow torch, learn more on some of the items TSA has confiscated on WKYC tonight.

© 2017 WKYC-TV