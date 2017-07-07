WKYC
TSA finds gun clip at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Andrew Horansky, WKYC 3:56 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - Travel came to halt at Cleveland Hopkins Airport this morning after a person brought a gun clip to security.

As Andrew Horansky explains in the video above and on Channel 3 News at 6 p.m., TSA officials say they are seeing a rise in passengers with contraband items.

From hedge clippers to a blow torch, learn more on some of the items TSA has confiscated on WKYC tonight.

