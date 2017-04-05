Two females wounded in Cleveland drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police say two females have been victims of gunshot wounds in a reported drive-by shooting that took place on Wednesday.
Officers say a man was hanging out of the sunroof of an unknown vehicle firing multiple shots near the intersection of East 65th and Superior Avenue.
A 56-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were both shot in the right leg and were taken to University Hospital for treatment.
We will continue to update this story as it develops.
