WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Two females wounded in Cleveland drive-by shooting

2 women shot in drive-by on Cleveland's east side

WKYC 6:27 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police say two females have been victims of gunshot wounds in a reported drive-by shooting that took place on Wednesday. 

Officers say a man was hanging out of the sunroof of an unknown vehicle firing multiple shots near the intersection of East 65th and Superior Avenue. 

A 56-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were both shot in the right leg and were taken to University Hospital for treatment. 

We will continue to update this story as it develops. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories