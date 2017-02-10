Two teenage boys are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting on Harvard Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Police say one of the teens sustained a wound to the upper thigh. The other one was shot in the ankle.
Both are approximately 16 years old.
2 suspects are in custody and the gun used in the shooting has been confiscated. The suspect's vehicle crashed into a pole.
